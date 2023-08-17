Banco Santander S.A. Has $286,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,048,000. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.10.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

