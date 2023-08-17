Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Phillips 66 by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 4,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $113.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

