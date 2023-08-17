Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 55,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.77.

ED stock opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

