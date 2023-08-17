Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in NNN REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 35,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NNN stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 110.78%.

NNN REIT Profile

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.