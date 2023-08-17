Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.80. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $99.17.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2759 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.