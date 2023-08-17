California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after buying an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,880,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 873,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $85,495.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,451.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,815 shares of company stock worth $1,801,552 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

