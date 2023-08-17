OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.39% of OGE Energy worth $105,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after acquiring an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,422,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,634,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,203,000 after acquiring an additional 225,356 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.78 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

