Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In related news, Director Allison A. Page purchased 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,291.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 15,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,594.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison A. Page bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $55,291.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $417.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.24 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 148.20% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

