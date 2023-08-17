Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.58.

Ferrari stock opened at $313.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.82 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

