Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $151,564.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CRL opened at $201.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.88 and a 200-day moving average of $208.99. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

