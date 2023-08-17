The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Holdings Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Manitowoc were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

