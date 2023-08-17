ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $113,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $646.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $255.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $707.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

