Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.90 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $105,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 55.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 942,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 336,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $101.25. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

