Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Campbell Soup worth $101,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 184,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of CPB opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $57.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

