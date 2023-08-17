Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Teck Resources worth $107,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,290,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,464,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,601,000 after buying an additional 1,618,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.