Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $84.40

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.40 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08), with a volume of 798668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.80 ($1.08).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £158.58 million and a P/E ratio of 409.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.43.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 2,380.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

In related news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,797.54). In other news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,797.54). Also, insider Hugh W. M. Little bought 54,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £49,721.40 ($63,074.21). Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

