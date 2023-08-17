Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 177260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Atico Mining Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Atico Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.