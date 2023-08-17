Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.00

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$141.00 and last traded at C$140.40, with a volume of 1054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$140.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$146.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Lassonde Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

About Lassonde Industries

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$115.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$431.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of -0.10.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

