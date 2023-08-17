Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.35

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 164680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.
SOT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
