Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Shares of Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01), with a volume of 401420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The firm has a market cap of £11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.03.

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 4,615.38%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

