Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.93

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.93 and last traded at C$17.61, with a volume of 5149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$299.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.14. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 42.32%. The company had revenue of C$20.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.7135863 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.