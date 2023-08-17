Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.07 and last traded at $69.69. Approximately 301,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 197,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

