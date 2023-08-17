Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVS. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86. Novartis has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

