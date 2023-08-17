StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NPK opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $63.06 and a 52-week high of $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $542.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.61.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 2,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 695.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

