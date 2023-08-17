NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE NRG opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 233.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

