NVR (NYSE:NVR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,156.80 on Thursday. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6,200.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5,745.82.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $123.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

