Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 2.2 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $33,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,236.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $224,043 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

