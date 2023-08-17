Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $306.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

