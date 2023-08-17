Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.71.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter.
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
