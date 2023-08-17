Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.71.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

