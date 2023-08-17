Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OMI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,347,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,737,000 after purchasing an additional 301,579 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

