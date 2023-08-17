New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

