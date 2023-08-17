Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ODC opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $489.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.70. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $69.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $105.43 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Co. of America

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

