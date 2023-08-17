ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OGS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,528,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,441,000 after buying an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

