StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the oil and gas exploration company's stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

NOV Trading Down 0.1 %

NOV stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 18.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 838,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

