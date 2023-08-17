NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $35.58 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $362,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 161,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,213,000 after purchasing an additional 189,165 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

