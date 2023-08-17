ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $549.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $562.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.71. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $351,961.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,264.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $351,961.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,264.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,610 shares of company stock worth $14,486,088. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

