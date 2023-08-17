H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Down 6.4% in July

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on HTHT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in H World Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in H World Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in H World Group by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. H World Group has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that H World Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

