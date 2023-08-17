Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Down 4.6%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.72. 3,003,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,901,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $563.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YINN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $3,971,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 161.3% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.