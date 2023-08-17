Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,332,600 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 3,865,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. ATB Capital initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark downgraded Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

