Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.99 and last traded at $39.12. Approximately 3,348,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 25,674,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carvana by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.