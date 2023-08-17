Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. 459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Pharming Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Pharming Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

