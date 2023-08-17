Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.20

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.20 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.11), with a volume of 327894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.13).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.43) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.86. The company has a market capitalization of £362.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

