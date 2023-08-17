David J. Bernhardt Sells 1,538 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $23,623.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE S opened at $14.71 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
