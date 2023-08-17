David J. Bernhardt Sells 1,538 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $23,623.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $14.71 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after buying an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $184,096,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

