Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Gamida Cell Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 179.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

