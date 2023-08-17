EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Director David Blyer Sells 1,391 Shares

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) Director David Blyer sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $25,650.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVI Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94. EVI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $328.83 million, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EVI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Stories

