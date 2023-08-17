TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Paragon 28 worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 15,007.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

In other news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,829.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 3.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNA

Paragon 28 Profile

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.