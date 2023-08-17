Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $921,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

ENPH stock opened at $132.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

