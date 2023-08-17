Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $110.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 235099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.41).

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.12. The firm has a market cap of £151.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

