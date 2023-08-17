Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 171646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 million, a PE ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability; and Contract Management platform, which links the contracts with spend data, supplier performance scorecards, and other to provide visibility of the supply base.

