Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.60

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.60 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 165632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.20 ($1.08).

Genel Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £220.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,995.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tolga Bilgin purchased 630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £756,000 ($959,025.75). Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

